WATCH: What the unions want Eskom to understand about their strike

13 June 2018 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Unions, NUM and Numsa will embark on strike action at Eskom to try force the power utility to increase wages by 15%  across the board along with a housing allowance increase to R2000 but cash strapped Eskom is sticking to it's stance of zero increases and no bonuses for this financial year.  The planned action is illegal given that Eskom has been declared an essential service provider. David Sipunzi, General Secretary of NUM joined Business Day TV to discuss the rationale behind their demands.

NUM general secretary David Sipunzi, talks to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the union’s demands

NUM insists workers take priority over allegiances

David Sipunzi warns that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the first secretary of the NUM, is now mostly under the influence of business
National
7 hours ago

Unions to picket at Eskom offices over salary freeze

Labour unions NUM and Numsa band together and agree to a series of steps, but warn that strike action may be a last resort
Companies
1 day ago

Eskom vows to keep the lights on as workers plan pickets

The power utility’s workers threaten industrial action over failed pay talks
Companies
7 hours ago

Eskom staff wants increase of between 9% and 15% — or the lights will ‘switch off’

The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA say they will go to the president if all other avenues fail
Companies
22 hours ago

Eskom drags Nersa to court as strike looms

Power utility wants the regulator’s 5% price increase reviewed, while unions threaten a total shutdown
Companies
2 days ago

