WATCH: What the unions want Eskom to understand about their strike

Unions, NUM and Numsa will embark on strike action at Eskom to try force the power utility to increase wages by 15% across the board along with a housing allowance increase to R2000 but cash strapped Eskom is sticking to it's stance of zero increases and no bonuses for this financial year. The planned action is illegal given that Eskom has been declared an essential service provider. David Sipunzi, General Secretary of NUM joined Business Day TV to discuss the rationale behind their demands.