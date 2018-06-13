Companies / Energy

The lights could go out this week as workers start striking, Eskom warns

Despite unions vowing that they would not embark on an illegal strike, Eskom says there have been disruptions at several power stations

13 June 2018 - 17:16 Theto Mahlakoana
Power utility Eskom says it cannot guarantee security of electricity supply, as workers embark on illegal industrial action and plan lunchtime pickets this week.

Wage negotiations between the financially distressed company and labour unions deadlocked last week, resulting in the declaration of disputes and the rolling out of mass action by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

Despite the unions vowing they would not embark on an illegal strike, Eskom said on Wednesday that there had been disruptions at several power stations, affecting some units, while coal could not be delivered at some operations.

Unions are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15% for Eskom staffers; however, management has made a 0% offer citing financial constraints as it struggles to turn the ailing, overindebted company around.

Eskom acting group executive for risk and sustainability Thava Govender told reporters at a briefing in Johannesburg that protestors had prevented employees from entering power stations in Mpumalanga, barricading entrances and threatening workers who reported for duty.

"We were short on operating staff and maintenance staff," he said.

On Tuesday, Eskom issued a statement with assurances that the lights would be kept on amid the labour instability. This was no longer the case, with CEO Phakamani Hadebe saying that if workers failed to keep to prescribed processes, supply would be affected.

He said the company was relying on its emergency response command and the South African Police Service to keep the peace on Thursday, when NUM and Numsa members take part in countrywide lunchtime pickets.

Eskom employees are considered an essential service and thus are not permitted to take part in any strikes.

Hadebe said he hoped an independent facilitator appointed by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration would be able to lead the parties to an amicable solution in the interest of the country.

