WATCH: What business wants you to know about Eskom’s tariff plan
11 June 2018 - 09:36
The Energy Intensive Users Group, a lobby group of big energy users, is concerned about Eskom’s appeal to the courts to overturn the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa’s) approved tariffs.
The group says the move further increases uncertainty.
CEO Xolani Mbanga spoke to Business Day TV about some of the group’s concerns.
Energy Intensive Users Group CEO Xolani Mbanga talks to Business Day TV about some of the group’s concerns
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
