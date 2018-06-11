Companies / Energy

WATCH: What business wants you to know about Eskom’s tariff plan

11 June 2018 - 09:36 Business Day TV
The Energy Intensive Users Group, a lobby group of big energy users, is concerned about Eskom’s appeal to the courts to overturn the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa’s) approved tariffs.

The group says the move further increases uncertainty.

CEO Xolani Mbanga spoke to Business Day TV about some of the group’s concerns.

