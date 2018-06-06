Eskom digs in its heels about no wage increases

Eskom has kept its pay offer to workers unchanged in a second round of wage talks, as the utility struggles to strengthen its balance sheet.

"We still are sitting where we are, at 0%," company spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said by phone. "The encouraging thing, though, is both parties are willing to continue talks."

The negotiations come as Eskom strives to improve the efficiency of its operations and rein in costs. The utility began a process in April to sell a mortgage unit used to provide home loans to staff, while Business Day reported that chairman Jabu Mabuza said new appointments had been halted and that there would be no pay increases or bonuses.

The National Union of Mineworkers, which represents about 15,000 of the utility’s 47,000 workers, approached the talks by calling for Mabuza and Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe to quit. The union also said in a June 5 statement that the utility’s decision to sell assets would result in job losses.

