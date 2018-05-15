Companies / Energy

Eskom has about 30% too many employees, chairman Jabu Mabuza says

Mabuza said new appointments had been frozen, and that no salary increases or bonuses would be paid

15 May 2018 - 15:58 Linda Ensor
While it is true that Eskom is too top heavy, retrenchments are not on its agenda, Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza says.

Mabuza participated in a media briefing on Tuesday held by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, ahead of his budget vote speech in Parliament.

He said a freeze had been placed on new appointments at Eskom and that no salary increases or bonuses would be paid.

In its negotiations with employees, Eskom was stressing that staff needed to understand that the entity was experiencing difficulties.

Even though pay scales and conditions of service of those at the upper ranks needed to be looked at, it did not mean that those at the lower ranks should lose their jobs as a result.

Mabuza conceded that it was necessary for Eskom to revisit its entire structure and the capabilities of its staff to ensure that it had the right people at the right places doing the right things.

Making a comparison with other utilities around the world on a like-for-like basis and considering the different functions Eskom undertook, Eskom’s staff complement should be at least 30% less, Mabuza said. "We are about a third out of sync," he said.

However, he said the utilities that Eskom compared itself with did not have a developmental mandate, as it did.

