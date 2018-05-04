Eskom poised for 12th CEO in a decade

Eskom may have its 12th CEO of the past decade as soon as next week.

Board member Nelisiwe Magubane said on Thursday the board had submitted recommendations to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for a new chief, who would be the 12th person to fill the post on a permanent or acting basis in the past 10 years. The decision may go to the Cabinet at its May 9 meeting. The board also recommended a new chief financial officer.

The recommendations follow an extensive process in which executive search agency Woodburn Mann considered local and international candidates. Sources close to the process said race was not necessarily a criterion.

The board is also understood to have declined to consider any insiders from the period when the power utility was plagued by corruption and governance scandals.

Interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe was initially appointed in January for three months, pending a permanent appointment. He confirmed to Business Day that he was one of the candidates. He briefed the media on the state of the power system on Thursday, addressing concern about coal stockpiles and the possibility of load shedding.

"We think we are not going to have any load shedding," Hadebe said. Although there was always a risk, he was confident about Eskom’s operating performance, he said.

Though there had been media reports that Eskom’s coal stockpiles had fallen to levels seen during the 2008 power crisis, Hadebe said coal stocks were now standing at an average of 35 days, above Eskom’s 20-day target and well above the 12 days seen in 2008.

Eskom’s latest coal troubles relate mainly to Gupta-owned coal miner Tegeta, which had not met targets to supply Eskom and is now in business rescue. But underinvestment in the cost-plus mines supplying Eskom has also been a factor.

Hadebe said at present only six power stations did not have enough coal stocks, down from seven.

"We do have challenges from coal, but we do have a recovery plan in place."

Hadebe also provided an update on Eskom’s recent international road show.

The company has raised R43bn of gross debt since January, when a new board was appointed and investors who had stopped lending to it because of corporate governance concerns returned.

Eskom’s long-term strategy would be completed by September, he said.

"There is a mutual agreement between management and the board that things have to be done differently from now on if the institution is to be sustainable," Hadebe said.

The power utility was also tackling the municipal debt problem and looking into how to cut its operating and capital expenditure.

