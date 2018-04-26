Companies / Energy

We should know who Eskom’s permanent CEO is next week

Board member Nelisiwe Magubane says the process of appointing a permanent CEO for the utility should be completed by the end of April

26 April 2018 - 10:06 Linda Ensor
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Eskom is in the final stages of appointing a permanent CEO and should have completed this by the end of April, non-executive board member Nelisiwe Magubane said on Thursday.

She said a permanent chief financial officer would be appointed by the end of May.

Magubane and an Eskom team appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on appropriations.

Interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe, interim chief financial officer Calib Cassim and chairman Johannes Magwaza could not attend the meeting as they are in Washington engaging with investors and lenders who are keen to find out how Eskom will extricate itself from its current malaise.

Magubane said the Eskom board had focused on two major issues — liquidity and corporate governance — and notable progress had been made. Finalisation of disciplinary processes against key executives remained a key priority.

Five senior executives or managers had left the organisation and four executives had been suspended pending disciplinary hearings. Of the four, group executive for capital Abram Masango had been found not guilty and would return to work shortly.

