WATCH: Now you can add coal shortages to Eskom’s ever-growing list of woes

19 April 2018 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station. Picture: REUTERS
A delegation of Eskom executives led by interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe has been briefing MPs on the company’s financial results to end-March.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe spoke to Business Day TV about the fine line the utility is walking as it faces constrained capital expenditure and coal shortages.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe talks to Business Day TV about some of the challenges the utility faces

Eskom warns MPs of expected annual loss

Eskom will probably have emphasis on its going-concern status in the 2017-18 financial results and will face the same problem in the current year
Companies
21 hours ago

Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for coal supplies

Stockpiles are low at seven power stations, says energy analyst Chris Yelland, and Eskom has confirmed coal is being diverted to six power stations ...
Companies
1 day ago

Power stations have too little coal at hand, Eskom admits

Urgent authorisation has to be obtained from the Treasury to buy more coal without having to go to tender, Eskom’s Willie Majola told MPs
National
20 hours ago

Eskom confirms it faces going-concern challenges this year

The utility says this is partly due to the low electricity tariff increases granted by the National Energy Regulator of SA for this year and next
Companies
20 hours ago

Eskom’s R66.6bn recovery bid runs into flak

Management’s competence in deals questioned at Nersa hearings
Companies
2 days ago

