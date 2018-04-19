News Leader
WATCH: Now you can add coal shortages to Eskom’s ever-growing list of woes
19 April 2018 - 08:44
A delegation of Eskom executives led by interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe has been briefing MPs on the company’s financial results to end-March.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe spoke to Business Day TV about the fine line the utility is walking as it faces constrained capital expenditure and coal shortages.
