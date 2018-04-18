Eskom’s irregular expenditure to spike in year to March 2018
Eskom’s irregular expenditure is expected to spike for the year to end-March 2018 as legacy contracts worked their way through the system, the utility’s acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said on Wednesday.
Cassim, together with Eskom interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe, made a presentation to Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the company’s financial performance for the year to end-March 2017.
Cassim said the trend was going in the right direction and in subsequent years after March 2018, irregular expenditure would reduce significantly. He emphasised that irregular expenditure did not necessarily mean that money was lost or that the expenditure was fruitless or wasteful, it just meant that procurement had not followed the prescribed procedures.
Irregular expenditure in the 2016-17 financial year amounted to R3bn compared to the previous year’s R348m.
The 2016-17 financial statements were qualified on the grounds of, among other things, the lack of completeness of irregular expenditure disclosed in the financial statements. There were also deviations from prescribed procurement processes. The auditor-general found that the overall control environment relating to contract management did not operate effectively as the assessment of compliance with contractual terms was not undertaken consistently.
Fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the 2016-17 year amounted to R547m compared to the previous year’s R93m and the amount involved in criminal conduct was R1.4bn (in 2015-16 it was R1.3bn).
