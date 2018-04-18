Eskom’s irregular expenditure to spike in year to March 2018

Irregular expenditure in the 2016-17 financial year amounted to R3bn compared to the previous year’s R348m.

The 2016-17 financial statements were qualified on the grounds of, among other things, the lack of completeness of irregular expenditure disclosed in the financial statements. There were also deviations from prescribed procurement processes. The auditor-general found that the overall control environment relating to contract management did not operate effectively as the assessment of compliance with contractual terms was not undertaken consistently.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the 2016-17 year amounted to R547m compared to the previous year’s R93m and the amount involved in criminal conduct was R1.4bn (in 2015-16 it was R1.3bn).