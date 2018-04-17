Companies / Energy

Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for coal supplies

The shortages are partly due to the Gupta mines that have gone into business rescue

17 April 2018 - 10:01 Staff Writer
Coal stores at the Grootvlei power station, operated by Eskom in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom is scrambling to get supplies of coal to six power stations where stockpiles are critically low‚ raising concern about the parastatal’s ability to feed power into the national grid.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland raised a red flag on Monday when he revealed reports about "alarming coal supply problems at numerous Eskom coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga".

"Eskom has been relying on emergency‚ diesel-driven‚ open-cycle gas turbines regularly to meet demand this year," he wrote on the website EE Publishers.

"The latest coal supply reports suggest that Eskom’s current coal supply problems are as serious as‚ if not worse than, those that existed in SA shortly before the load shedding of 2008."

He said coal stockpiles were low at the Arnot‚ Camden‚ Hendrina‚ Komati‚ Kriel‚ Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe confirmed on Tuesday that coal was being diverted to six power stations that had shortages. Three of them were supplied by Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Speaking on Radio 702 www.702.co.za, he said: "We are diverting coal from some of the stations that have adequate supply to make sure that we manage the situation. We also have just recently got approval from the Treasury to make sure that we get additional sources of coal so that we can keep the system running."

He said three power stations that were supplied by Tegeta had declared an emergency. Although some power station stockpiles were a "big concern"‚ he said the situation was being managed. "We are doing everything possible to not go to that stage of load shedding."

Yelland attributed some of the supply problems to a decline in production volumes from mines that supply coal directly to specific power stations in Mpumalanga.

"Other coal supply challenges at Eskom’s Arnot‚ Hendrina and Komati power stations arise from the dysfunctional Tegeta coal-mining operations‚ that have left Eskom high and dry in the months prior and subsequent to the Gupta mines filing for business rescue in February 2018‚" he wrote.

Eskom on Monday made representations to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) in its application to get back R66.6bn in revenue for the past three financial years.

Brian Molefe back in court to explain why he should keep the money

The disgraced former Eskom CEO wants the court to overturn a ruling that ordered him to repay R11m in unlawful pension payments
3 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Removing the stench of state capture is easier said than done

KPMG’s problems have grown from being caused by a few bad apples to a trend that is indicative of a wider culture
5 hours ago

Eskom’s R66.6bn recovery bid runs into flak

Management’s competence in deals questioned at Nersa hearings
15 hours ago

There must be a forensic audit of Eskom’s huge overruns, mining expert says

The ‘missing’ billions include R100bn in cost overruns in Medupi, R100bn in Kusile, R30bn in Ingula and R2bn in Optimum Coal, Ted Blom ...
19 hours ago

Phakamani Hadebe hopes the Eskom board has done enough to win Nersa’s favour

The interim CEO has emphasised that the utility’s application under the regulatory clearing account represents ‘efficient and prudent ...
1 day ago

