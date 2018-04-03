Eskom makes a start on bloated head count

Financial woes

Eskom’s financial woes are linked to allegations of corruption, weak demand, regulator Nersa’s rejection of many of its proposals for tariff increases, and delinquent municipalities not paying their bills.

Big staff costs have made a bad situation worse.

A World Bank study in 2016 found that South African utilities pay workers more than double the norm in 35 other countries on the continent, with staff costs coming in at an average $61,000 per employee per year. Eskom was potentially overstaffed by 66%, the report said.

"We have noted the World Bank study," Eskom said. "The issue of Eskom staffing requirements versus the status quo has solicited views from a number of stakeholders."

Staff costs also increased faster than consumer price inflation, which rose 84% over the 10-year period, while Eskom’s power capacity was 0.72 megavolt amps per employee, according to data in its latest annual report. That compared with 30.98 MVA for every staff member at Power Grid Corporation of India, that country’s largest transmission utility.

"The new Eskom board and management are going to have to make some very tough decisions to slash employment costs," Anton Eberhard, professor at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the leadership of the ANC and the country from his scandal-ridden predecessor, Jacob Zuma, he has overseen sweeping changes to the Eskom board.

Jabu Mabuza, an outspoken Zuma critic, was named chairman in January. Newly appointed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, whose remit includes supervising Eskom, said a permanent CEO should be appointed by April.

Eskom may default on debt if it can not persuade investors to hand over an extra R72bn. It owes more than R12.2bn this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with that figure rising to almost R44bn by 2021.

To avoid insolvency, Eskom took a R5bn bridging loan and signed a R20bn short-term credit facility in February.

Management will have to scrap between 13,000 and 15,000 jobs, says Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the nonprofit Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has studied Eskom’s staffing, costs and asset valuations.