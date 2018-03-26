Companies / Energy

Outa says Eskom has overspent by more than R280m on primary energy

26 March 2018 - 17:14 Ernest Mabuza
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Eskom has spent about R286bn more than it should have on primary energy costs over the past seven years, according to lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa is opposing Eskom’s regulatory clearing account (RCA) applications to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for a R66.6bn revenue claw-back.

Nersa published Eskom’s application in January, and Friday was the last day for stakeholder comments.

Nersa will host public hearings on Eskom’s application in May and will make its decision on August 29.

Outa said it objected to Eskom’s applications and recommended a zero recovery.

RCA is a tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenue assumed in the multi-year price determination decision by Nersa, to actual revenue and costs incurred by Eskom.

"The Electricity Regulation Act stipulates that only an efficient utility is entitled to acquire a return on its operations for regulatory purposes‚" Outa’s energy portfolio manager‚ Ronald Chauke‚ said.

He said Eskom was not an efficient organisation and Outa believed that if Eskom’s leadership applied prudent primary energy procurement and strong auditing practices‚ the primary energy expenses incurred by Eskom over the past seven years should be about R286bn lower than they were.

Outa estimated that primary energy expenses‚ which were largely related to coal procurement‚ had increased excessively since 2010.

He said this coincided with rampant corruption‚ dubious coal contracting and poor management of Eskom’s affairs at the expense of public interest.

Chauke also said Outa’s research showed that the average cost of primary energy had increased by 347%‚ from an average of R18.7bn per year between 2007 and 2009, to R83.6bn per year during the RCA application period.

"We are aware that Eskom procures most of its coal requirements through long term and ‘cost-plus’ contracts‚ indicating that the spot prices should not impact the overall coal bill‚ as Eskom disclosed in its application‚" Chauke said.

He also said excessive capital expenditure overruns on new build projects had added a further R20bn per year in interest costs.

According to Chauke, Eskom’s leadership had not effectively managed its human resources and productivity‚ translating into an estimate increase of 14‚900 staff (46%) while output had declined. He said this had resulted in R9bn in extra costs.

Dissipation of political risks has made room for interest-rate cuts

Local bonds offer attractive yields and cyclical and secular tailwinds should provide support, write Peter Kent and Malcolm Charles
Opinion
7 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Low-energy SA — the World Economic Forum’s ultimate insult

South Africa came second to last in the forum’s Energy Transition Index; is there the will to abandon coal, bypass unnecessary nuclear and move ...
Opinion
10 days ago

EDITORIAL: Just whistling in the wind

Renewable energy is here. It is cheaper; it is cleaner; and consumers of the world prefer it
Opinion
12 days ago

An aversion to swift change hampers overhaul of SA’s energy sector

The financial crisis at Eskom and interests that are vested in coal compound the challenges in SA’s reeling electricity sector, writes Richard ...
Opinion
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Murray & Roberts share price jumps 51% on ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Naspers considers splashing out on R28bn ...
Companies
3.
MultiChoice SA CEO aims to keep pay-TV relevant
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Balwin estate to get first man-made lagoon in ...
Companies / Property
5.
Grindrod cuts shipping loss
Companies

Related Articles

Moody's gives nod to Cyril's reforms
Business

Credit rating reprieve opportunity to address socio-economic challenges‚ ...
Business

SA mulling privatisation, says Treasury chief
Economy

Africa’s largest energy expo continues to connect providers and decision makers
Companies / Energy

Fake green hues in big banks’ environment-friendly boasts
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.