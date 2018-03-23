Africa’s largest energy expo continues to connect providers and decision makers

Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, Power & Electricity World Africa runs concurrently with The Water Show and Energy Efficiency World Africa, and The Solar Show Africa from March 2o to 29 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The show, which welcomes thousands of executives and business leaders from across Africa, spans three halls and thousands of square metres.

Africa’s largest and longest-running power and electricity show has helped shape the African energy market through sharing knowledge, educating the market and facilitating influential meetings.

Its mission is to be a forum where industry professionals can learn how to develop sustainable, clean and bankable world-class energy-generation projects throughout the African continent.

The Eskom-endorsed event provides access to decision makers and buyers from more than 500 African energy utilities and independent power producers.

Power & Electricity World Africa is an amazing opportunity to discover the latest power and electricity technologies and innovations, interact with products first hand and learn how the energy sector is changing in Africa.

The two-day show gives you free access to:

Free technical seminars

Visit the six dedicated seminar theatres where you can learn from industry trailblazers about the latest products that can help you achieve your business goals. The six theatres are divided thematically into clean technology and energy storage; the large energy forum; power generation; transmission and distribution; solar; and water.