Companies / Energy

NATURAL RESOURCES

Helium to take centre stage at Renergen as value rockets

14 March 2018 - 06:19 Mark Allix
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani. Picture: SUPPLIED
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani. Picture: SUPPLIED

AltX-listed energy holding group Renergen says helium production will become core to the group after the value of its helium gas reserves in Virginia in the Free State rose 27% — from R6.6bn to R8.4bn — boosted by rising global oil prices.

This comes after US-based MHA Petroleum Consultants last week upgraded helium reserves as a component of Renergen’s overall methane gas reserves of 269-billion cubic feet to 6.21-billion cubic feet on a discovered commercial basis. Contingent helium reserves are confirmed at about 25-billion cubic feet.

Helium production would begin in the latter part of 2019. At present the gas is 100% imported into SA. "With our concentrations we can extract helium on demand," Renergen CEO Stefano Marani said. Compressed natural gas — methane stored at high pressure — can replace petrol, diesel and liquid petroleum gas.

But Renergen’s methane reserves have a far higher hel-ium component than the global average, allowing it to be viably exploited. The jump in the value of the group’s helium reserves also means SA will become one of eight countries able to export helium to global markets.

Marani said the company would ramp up helium production to 1.5-million tonnes a year within five years.

It had already signed an offtake agreement for 350kg of helium a day with the global Linde gases group, which owns JSE-listed Afrox. The US supplies about half the world’s helium demand, with saleable reserves of about 5-billion cubic feet. It also consumes about 40% of global helium production.

The Renergen helium reserves update comes as South African manufacturing production grew 2.5% year on year to December 2017, up from a 1.8% annual increase to December 2016. This was mainly a result of higher output of food and beverages, metals and machinery, as well as motor vehicles and other transport equipment.

The upturn is expected to gather moderate momentum throughout 2018, driven by stronger global demand, firmer international commodity prices and a better domestic economy.

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa chief economist Michael Ade said that while the industry body welcomed the rebound in metals and engineering, the benefits of a "slight uptick" in production was still not felt by domestic producers due to the prevailing economy.

"It is clear that while the recent political forces of change have the potential to improve [the economy] … there is still more work to be done in all industrial sectors," he said.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

Which stocks to buy in 2018

For those who prefer their investments to involve actual assets, 2018 is looking better than 2017
Features
2 months ago

Renergen to focus on its Tetra 4 project in SA rather than Ivory Coast

The natural gas developer is to stop funding its costly hydro-electric project in Ivory Coast to focus on the local project to produce LNG from early ...
Companies
4 months ago

Renergen plans to raise funds for its gas project

The gas producer aims to raise R125m through a private placement to help fund construction of South Africa’s first onshore liquefied natural gas ...
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAA suspends executives after qualified audit ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
3.
Hedge fund falls victim to Steinhoff collapse
Companies / Financial Services
4.
ARC Investments chases acquisitions
Companies / Mining
5.
Stadio set to train doctors and engineers
Companies

Related Articles

ARC lifts intrinsic net asset value 3.9% to over R9bn
Companies / Financial Services

Gem Diamonds gets $40m for its 910-carat Lesotho Legend
Companies / Mining

Newcrest woes bad news for Harmony Gold’s Wafi-Golpu project
Companies / Mining

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA must cater for new settlement patterns around cities
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.