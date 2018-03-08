No hope for a quick fix at Eskom, Jabu Mabuza tells conference

The problems at Eskom had run for too long and were too big and too deep for any hope of a quick fix, newly appointed chairman Jabu Mabuza told business leaders at a conference on the future of SA hosted by Bloomberg in Cape Town on Wednesday.

But he went on to say: "Come July, when we hit the market, we will at least have the right story to tell them and we will be able to show them evidence."

Mabuza, who said he was looking forward to the future under President Cyril Ramaphosa, has spent the first few weeks sorting out governance issues at the power utility and is continuing with disciplinary matters.

"We are very encouraged that what Cyril Ramaphosa told us to do at Eskom, he is doing in his own Cabinet," Mabuza said in reference to the removal of problematic executives at the national electricity supplier.

He acknowledged the need for job creation and skills development but said those who were employed must do their jobs properly. "In South Africa, it costs us twice as many people to produce half as much electricity as comparable electricity facilities. Eskom has 47,000 employees; people say we should only have 16,000."