On Tuesday Eskom signed a R20bn short-term credit facility with a consortium of local and international banks.

The government-guaranteed facility will form part of the financing of Eskom’s current capital expenditure programme‚ the utility said in a statement.

The terms of the facility are comparable to Eskom’s existing facility agreements and pricing is aligned to market benchmarks of similar structures‚ it said.

In January, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was forced to defend its R5bn loan to Eskom, following protestations by labour unions. This was despite the appointment of a new, market-friendly board.

The PIC argued that its one-month R5bn bridging facility had saved Eskom from defaulting on its debt as the utility had projected a R10bn negative cash flow for the first week of February.