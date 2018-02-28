Local and international banks give Eskom a R20bn credit facility lifeline
On Tuesday Eskom signed a R20bn short-term credit facility with a consortium of local and international banks.
The government-guaranteed facility will form part of the financing of Eskom’s current capital expenditure programme‚ the utility said in a statement.
The terms of the facility are comparable to Eskom’s existing facility agreements and pricing is aligned to market benchmarks of similar structures‚ it said.
In January, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was forced to defend its R5bn loan to Eskom, following protestations by labour unions. This was despite the appointment of a new, market-friendly board.
The PIC argued that its one-month R5bn bridging facility had saved Eskom from defaulting on its debt as the utility had projected a R10bn negative cash flow for the first week of February.
The R5bn loan was needed to tide Eskom over until it obtained R20bn worth of loans from a consortium of local banks. Without the R5bn, Eskom’s going-concern status would have been jeopardised and a default would have put the PIC’s R95bn government-guaranteed exposure to Eskom at risk.
Eskom’s interim group CEO Phakamani Hadebe said on Tuesday: "We view the successful execution of this facility as a demonstration of the financial markets’ confidence in Eskom’s turn-around strategy. We are cognisant of the challenges that are still ahead for the business and we are committed to ensuring that we expediently transition Eskom’s operational and financial profile to adequate standards.
"Eskom remains a critical enabler for SA’s economic growth and it is critical that we attain maximum operational efficiency for the business to avoid negatively impacting the macroenvironment".
Acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said: "Concluding this facility with the suite of banks reiterates the renewed willingness by financial markets to engage with Eskom. The funding provides Eskom with sufficient liquidity to allow the company time to continue resolving its governance-related issues and enables Eskom to recommence with its normal funding programme required to execute the full-year 2018-19 funding plan".
