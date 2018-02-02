Companies / Energy

Eskom gets state approval to buy renewable power from independent producers

In May, Nersa agreed to investigate Eskom’s refusal to sign power purchase agreements with independent power producers

02 February 2018 - 16:29 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The government has approved an application by Eskom to buy more renewable power from independent power producers, the Department of Public Enterprises said on Friday.

The deal ends years of investor uncertainty for projects awaiting financial closure and delaying an estimated R58bn worth of new investment into the economy.

"I have requested Eskom to work expediently to implement the decision and avoid further delays," minister Lynne Brown said in a statement.

In May, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) agreed to investigate Eskom’s refusal to sign power purchase agreements with independent power producers, the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) said.

At the time Sawea said Eskom’s unwillingness to finalise agreements had delayed the production of 2,942MW in new solar and wind projects.

"We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint," Brown said on Friday.

Eskom generates most of the electricity in SA using coal-fired power stations, and is the continent’s biggest emitter of harmful greenhouse gases.

Reuters

Corruption buster Phakamani Hadebe’s next big challenge

The man tasked with eliminating the rot inside Eskom has done it all before — at the Land Bank. The stakes are bigger this time, but there is ...
News & Fox
11 hours ago

Germany provides funds for own-use electricity

The programme aims to give ‘small renewable producers in the non-Eskom space a shot in the arm’, says KfW director
Companies
13 hours ago

Beatrix miners rescued after Eskom restores power

Power was restored to the Beatrix gold mine owned by Sibanye-Stillwater early on Friday morning
Companies
13 hours ago

New management takes charge of Eskom crisis

New board warns that a drop in sales volumes and low electricity tariffs threaten the power utility’s survival
News & Fox
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Malusi Gigaba orders Sasria to dump auditors KPMG
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PIC voted for the removal of Len Konar at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Why Standard & Poor’s is sticking with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.