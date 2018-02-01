Fitch pushes Eskom deeper into junk territory

Fitch Ratings downgraded Eskom’s bonds to its third tier of junk on Wednesday — a few days after Moody’s downgraded the power utility to its fourth tier of junk.

Fitch said it viewed Eskom’s standalone credit worthiness — the rating it would give it if it did not have state support — as "extremely speculative" CCC.

If not "due to the lack of timely tangible support" from its sole shareholder, the government, Fitch said it would have allowed Eskom to inherit the BB+ with stable outlook it has for South African government bonds.

Nevertheless, Fitch and Moody’s remain more optimistic about Eskom than S&P Global Ratings, which cut Eskom down to B- in November, the sixth tier of junk and only one notch above the "substantial risks" band of CCC+.