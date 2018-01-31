BREAKING: Embattled Koko vows to fight suspension

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe simply said “confirmed” when sent a screenshot of Koko’s tweet. He did not answer questions seeking clarity on the nature of the new charges.

It is understood that the suspension is over claims that Koko lied to Parliament.

The latest move comes a week after Koko turned to the Labour Court to fight an attempt by Eskom management to terminate his services over R1bn in contracts awarded to his stepdaughter’s company. He denied wrongdoing and claimed he was not aware and had no influence on the awarding of the tenders. An internal disciplinary hearing found him not guilty.

