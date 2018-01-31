Companies / Energy

BREAKING: Embattled Koko vows to fight suspension

Eskom executive Matshela Koko takes to Twitter to announce that new — as yet unspecified — charges have been brought against him

31 January 2018 - 22:21 Matthew Savides and Neo Goba
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has again been suspended by the power utility.

While details were still emerging on Wednesday night, Koko took to Twitter to announce that new -as yet unspecified - charges had been brought against him.

“I have been served with new charges,” he said on his @koko_matshela account at 8.20pm. “I welcome these developments and once again look forward to clearing my name in a tribunal.”

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe simply said “confirmed” when sent a screenshot of Koko’s tweet. He did not answer questions seeking clarity on the nature of the new charges.

It is understood that the suspension is over claims that Koko lied to Parliament.

The latest move comes a week after Koko turned to the Labour Court to fight an attempt by Eskom management to terminate his services over R1bn in contracts awarded to his stepdaughter’s company. He denied wrongdoing and claimed he was not aware and had no influence on the awarding of the tenders. An internal disciplinary hearing found him not guilty.

TimeLIVE

