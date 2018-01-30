Companies / Energy

MOZAMBIQUE

Norway’s Statoil quits talks over stake in gas block off Mozambique

30 January 2018 - 06:18 Agency Staff
Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norwa. Picture: REUTERS
Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norwa. Picture: REUTERS

Oslo — Norway’s Statoil says it has pulled out of negotiations to take a 25.5% stake in a gas block off Mozambique, citing lack of progress after more than two years of talks.

Statoil, Eni, Sasol and Mozambique’s national oil and gas firm ENH were awarded the exploration rights in the A5-A block within the northern Zambezi basin in 2015.

"Statoil has decided to disengage from negotiations on block A5-A in Mozambique…. We are not part of this any more, it is up to the other partners to make any moves regarding the stake," Statoil spokesman Erik Haaland said on Monday.

The lack of progress in the negotiations and an unfavourable business environment prompted Statoil’s decision, Haaland said.

The future of the joint venture after Statoil’s withdrawal lay with the remaining partners, he said.

"If they want to continue, there are mechanisms in the bidding process allowing them to do so."

The block, covering a total area of 5,145km², was seen as having "significant hydrocarbon resources", Eni said in 2015.

After quitting its bid for A5-A, Statoil has no further assets in Mozambique, which is in a debt crisis but has large untapped natural gas reserves.

"With the outcome we achieved after more than two years of negotiations, and the current business environment, Statoil has made the decision to disengage from the negotiations," a spokesman for Norway’s national oil company told specialised energy news website Interfax Natural Gas Daily.

According to the website, the Norwegian oil company failed to reach an agreement with the Mozambican government on the conditions for exploration and production of natural gas in area A5-A and its interests will be passed on to Italy’s Eni.

Reuters

Mozambique’s attorney-general takes legal action over fishy $2bn loan

An independent audit of the debt shows that questions remain on how the $2bn was used and that roughly a quarter of the money remains unaccounted for
World
14 hours ago

A year on, Mozambique’s debt restructuring talks have led nowhere

The country has yet to start talks with investors or banks as it waits for an IMF bailout, which analysts say is unlikely to happen
World
3 months ago

Companies fingered in Mozambique’s debt default turn on audit firm Kroll

They say it is ‘strange’ the firm evaluated sophisticated systems so quickly, and its assessment did not account for intangible assets ...
World
3 months ago

