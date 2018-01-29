Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Eskom to publish delayed results as funders signal confidence

The power utility has convinced funders it is on course to fix corporate governance, and purge the corrupt in its top ranks

29 January 2018 - 05:50 Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Eskom will on Tuesday publish its delayed interim financial results after convincing funders it is on course to fix corporate governance and purge those accused of corruption in its
top ranks.

The power utility needed the blessing of its major funders to remain a going concern. A key condition for that was the appointment of a credible board and dismissal of those accused of corruption.

Eskom also needed assurances it would receive R20bn to service debt due early in February and in early March, said newly appointed acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe.

"We’re comfortable we’ll be able to raise the R20bn by March," said Hadebe.

The first R10bn instalment is due early in February.

"We have already given the funders our cash-flow prognosis for the next three months," said Hadebe, who declined to name the funders.

Business Day understands the largest funders are the South African arm of Barclays Africa, trading locally as Absa, Standard Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and JP Morgan, all of which are understood to  be satisfied with the new board and management.

Moody’s downgrades embattled Eskom

Moody’s cited Eskom’s deteriorating liquidity and the ability of Government to provide direct equity support to Eskom
2 days ago

Eskom’s new board will review U-turn on McKinsey contract

This is in reaction to a Business Day report that noted Eskom reversed its earlier position that R1.6bn had been paid unlawfully to McKinsey and ...
3 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Cleanse Eskom of thieves

The clean-up of the few rotten apples on the executive floor of Eskom would be in vain if the utility does not cleanse itself of the undesirables in ...
4 days ago

