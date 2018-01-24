Time ‘to look at’ Sasol US bet

Hanré Rossouw, portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, said Sasol "seems to be on track for a solid year".

With the rand-denominated oil price having rallied to R846 a barrel, "there should be strong momentum going into the second half".

Rossouw said the market would now shift its focus to the 2019 and 2020 financial years, when Sasol’s Lake Charles project in the US — which should "give a further rerating to the share price" — started contributing to earnings.

Sasol’s share price has been dented by delays and budget overruns on the Lake Charles project and by a shutdown caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The stock has fallen from above R630 in mid-2014 to R437.50 at the close on Tuesday, a 0.4% decline on the day.

Sasol said it was making "steady progress" on its facility in Lake Charles, having spent $8.8bn on it by the end of December. The project was 81% complete.

The group said that total expenditure was not likely to exceed its previous guidance of $11.1bn and that tax reforms in the US "will have a positive impact on the returns of the asset". Rossouw said he thought the market "finally starting to get some comfort that they are delivering on those revised budgets and timelines" in Lake Charles.

"The market should start seeing more value in Sasol through this project." Rossouw said the risks facing Sasol balanced each other out since some analysts believed the oil price was too strong while the same could be said for the rand.

"There’s potential for Opec [ Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] to relax their quotas and for shale gas to make a comeback, but I’m a little bit sceptical about that – we’ve seen US rigs flatten out and I think Opec will remain disciplined," he said.

Taking into account the risks to the rand, including the possibility of a sovereign credit rating downgrade, Rossouw said: "On balance I think we’re probably at the right rand oil price."

