Anoj Singh defends his role in Eskom contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta and with McKinsey
Singh — who resigned on Monday — insists the transactions were authorised by higher authorities within Eskom and that he did not contravene the PFMA
Eskom’s former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh has defended his role in the contracts the utility entered into with Gupta-owned coal producer Tegeta Exploration and Resources and with global consultancy McKinsey, describing them as being above board.
The controversial contracts were identified by the former public protector Thuli Madonsela and the National Prosecuting Authority, respectively, as potentially corrupt.
However, Singh — who resigned with immediate effect on Monday — insisted in Parliament on Tuesday that his transactions with Tegeta and McKinsey were authorised by higher authorities within Eskom. He said they were concluded on the basis of decisions taken by the Eskom board or by the board's tender committee.
Singh appeared before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises. His verbal testimony was backed up by a submission of nearly 400 pages which included lengthy supporting annexures.
It was the first time since his suspension in September last year that Singh has given his side of the story. He was put on special leave in July pending an internal investigation and disciplinary inquiry, which has now fallen away because of his resignation.
However, the DA has laid a charge against him for the alleged contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), while the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of fraud, corruption and extortion against him.
At no point in time did Eskom instruct McKinsey to deploy or use Trillian’. Singh added that the board tender committee had also approved the R577m settlement of a penalty owned by Optimum
Among the draft charges Eskom laid against him in the disciplinary inquiry were his failure to declare that the Guptas paid for his travels to Dubai — six or seven trips that included stays at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel; and making misrepresentations to the board tender committee to secure the payment of R1.6bn to McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners. This contract did not go out on tender.
Eskom also charged Singh for his role in the pre-payment guarantee of R1.6bn for Tegeta, which allowed the company to buy the Optimum coal mine from Glencore; as well as the pre-payment of about R600m to Tegeta for coal supplies.
Working within the framework
"I believe that I have always acted within the framework and parameters of my responsibilities," Singh told MPs. "I was not the person that approved any transactions on my own but acted on the resolutions of the board of directors or its sub-committees."
The decision to make a prepayment of R1.6bn to Tegeta and the associated guarantee was authorised by the board, he said, adding that senior counsel had also confirmed his authority to issue the guarantee.
Because of the risks involved in a cash pre-payment about three months ahead of the delivery of the coal, Singh said he decided to issue a guarantee instead. The guarantee was not used.
Singh said the pre-payment of R659m to Tegeta in April 2016 for coal supplies — not an uncommon practice within Eskom — was authorised by the board tender committee. Tegeta pledged its issued shares as security. Singh referred to the opinion of senior counsel that Eskom was not in contravention of the PFMA in concluding this transaction.
By end-August 2016, the R659m had been fully recovered by the coal delivered by Tegeta, he said.
Singh went on to say that the transaction with McKinsey and its envisaged sub-contractor, Trillian Capital Partners, was approved by the board tender committee, which had entered negotiations for McKinsey to advise on a turnaround strategy before his arrival at Eskom.
"I inherited the programme, managed it, identified risks, managed them and ultimately recommended the termination of the master services agreement," Singh said. He added that McKinsey had instructed Eskom to pay Trillian directly as the company was due to become a sub-contractor though, eventually, it failed the due-diligence test. Trillian consequently received about R600m from Eskom, performing little work in exchange.
The contract with McKinsey was subsequently found to be invalid because it was not approved by Treasury and the firm has agreed to repay the R1.1bn in fees it earned from the project. Singh noted, however, that legal advice obtained at the time indicated that the contract with McKinsey would not contravene Treasury requirements.
He stressed that "at no point in time did Eskom instruct McKinsey to deploy or use Trillian". Singh added that the board tender committee had also approved the R577m settlement of a penalty owned by Optimum, originally estimated at R2.1bn. He said he was not party to these negotiations, which were conducted by suspended Eskom head of compliance Suzanne Daniels, although, in the end, he did sign the settlement agreement.
According to Singh, a probe by Eskom’s internal audit division had concluded that he had not unduly influenced the outcome of these transactions.
Governance in disarray
Singh who joined Eskom in August 2015, initially on secondment from Transnet, detailed the crisis at Eskom when he arrived. The utility was in the middle of load-shedding, was "directionless and leaderless", and faced a liquidity crisis.
"I was literally at ransom — so was the country — and this determined and motivated my priorities at the time as it was evident that the organisation was in a crisis. The crisis required an ‘all hands-on-deck’ approach to address the issues and stabilise the company."
Governance was in also in a state of disarray. "Compliance, monitoring, reporting and consequent management is lacking in the organisation," Singh said. These inefficiencies led to poor accountability and responsibility. The company also suffered from poor controls over procurement and poor contract management.
He said he had tried to improve the procurement environment.
