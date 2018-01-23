Anoj Singh defends his role in Eskom contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta and with McKinsey

Eskom’s former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh has defended his role in the contracts the utility entered into with Gupta-owned coal producer Tegeta Exploration and Resources and with global consultancy McKinsey, describing them as being above board.

The controversial contracts were identified by the former public protector Thuli Madonsela and the National Prosecuting Authority, respectively, as potentially corrupt.

However, Singh — who resigned with immediate effect on Monday — insisted in Parliament on Tuesday that his transactions with Tegeta and McKinsey were authorised by higher authorities within Eskom. He said they were concluded on the basis of decisions taken by the Eskom board or by the board's tender committee.

Singh appeared before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises. His verbal testimony was backed up by a submission of nearly 400 pages which included lengthy supporting annexures.

It was the first time since his suspension in September last year that Singh has given his side of the story. He was put on special leave in July pending an internal investigation and disciplinary inquiry, which has now fallen away because of his resignation.

However, the DA has laid a charge against him for the alleged contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), while the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of fraud, corruption and extortion against him.