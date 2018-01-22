Carol Paton Deputy editor: Business Day
Companies / Energy

Treasury to approach banks in bid to avert Eskom default

22 January 2018 - 05:45 Carol Paton
Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Eskom executives and the Treasury will approach local banks as early as Monday to restore lending as the company races to avoid the suspension of its bonds by the JSE and to dodge a pending letter of default from the World Bank.

The state-owned company needs to raise R20bn over the next few weeks to persuade its auditors that it is a going concern. This will enable it to publish interim financial statements and allow access to foreign debt capital markets.

If the World Bank issues a default letter during a scheduled meeting with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, it will trigger a 14-day recall on its $3.75bn loan, which could trigger a recall on Eskom’s R350bn debt mountain.

On Saturday, the Presidency announced a new board for Eskom, to be headed by Telkom chairman and business leader Jabu Mabuza.

The new interim group CE is Phakamani Hadebe, a former Absa executive and former Treasury official.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Eskom, Treasury to turn to local banks

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Not a cent to bail out Eskom, says Gigaba

Minister draws line in sand for embattled state power utility
Business
1 day ago

New Eskom board chairman Mabuza ‘will do what must be done in the national interest’

Newly elected Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza has been credited with the turnaround of Telkom‚ which in 2012 was floundering financially‚ together with ...
National
1 day ago

Broke Eskom must explain R400m ‘kickback’

Minister Lynne Brown has demanded an explanation from the board for the ‘sourcing fee’ Eskom agreed to pay an obscure company registered ...
Companies
2 days ago

Singh signed secret R400m raising fee

The money was to go to an obscure offshore entity for raising a $2bn loan from China to build or refurbish power stations
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury to approach banks in bid avert Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Eskom, Treasury to turn to local banks
Companies / Energy
3.
Ferrier responds to talk of Viceroy's alleged ...
Companies
4.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
JSE puts Steinhoff bonds on notice
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Not a cent to bail out Eskom, says Gigaba
Business

EDITORIAL: Eskom must wake up
Opinion / Editorials

S&P warns of ‘clear danger’ that Eskom could default on its debt
National

EDITORIAL: What is Eskom hiding from us?
Opinion / Editorials

EXCLUSIVE: Eskom is ‘not a going concern’
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.