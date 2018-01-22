Companies / Energy

BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's suspended finance chief Anoj Singh resigns

Singh resigns ahead of a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility

22 January 2018 - 22:09 Staff Writer
Anoj Singh. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Eskom announced on Monday night that its suspended chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, had resigned.

The power utility said its newly appointed board had accepted Singh’s resignation.

He was suspended in September 2017 after being placed on special leave at the end of July amid accusations he was involved in irregularly awarding contracts to Gupta-linked businesses.

Eskom’s head of generation‚ Matshela Koko‚ and Singh were to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption  on Tuesday.

“Eskom has today received, through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer, in line with the terms of his employment contract,'' the Eskom statement said.

“The board of Eskom, through the Chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys. Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect."

