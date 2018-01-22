BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's suspended finance chief Anoj Singh resigns

He was suspended in September 2017 after being placed on special leave at the end of July amid accusations he was involved in irregularly awarding contracts to Gupta-linked businesses.

Eskom’s head of generation‚ Matshela Koko‚ and Singh were to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption on Tuesday.

“Eskom has today received, through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer, in line with the terms of his employment contract,'' the Eskom statement said.

“The board of Eskom, through the Chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys. Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect."