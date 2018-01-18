Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Eskom in secret talks on golden handshake for Koko

Parties are said to be close to agreement in secret talks to eject Eskom's generation chief Koko

18 January 2018 - 05:39 Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Embattled electricity producer Eskom, which has described its financial situation as "very dire", is in secret discussions to terminate the employment of controversial executive Matshela Koko.

The parties are close to a separation agreement as the talks are now centred on the amount the head of generation would take to agree to leave. Talks are at a sensitive stage, according to three informed sources.

Last week, Koko was replaced by Willy Majola as interim head of generation, a move Eskom said was "a mutual agreement" for Koko "to settle in". Two senior government officials outside Eskom, however, confirmed there were plans to remove Koko within days.

The practice of paying officials suspected of corruption to go rather than face charges has been a common feature under President Jacob Zuma’s administration. How the ANC’s new leadership responds to a generous deal with Koko will be a key indicator of whether it intends to get tough on corruption.

McKinsey colluded with Trillian, says NPA

One of six cases has been prioritised by asset-forfeiture unit
National
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Meanwhile, risk from Eskom only grows

Nersa’s tariff ruling will probably pitch Eskom further into financial crisis, making funding even more difficult to access
Opinion
29 days ago

DA to lay criminal charges against Eskom's Matshela Koko

Spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone says the hearing that exonerated him was a sham
National
1 month ago

Matshela Koko off the hook, back in driving seat at Eskom

The acting CEO has been found not guilty on all charges in a disciplinary hearing and has been reinstated
National
1 month ago

