JSE could suspend Eskom bonds by the end of January

Eskom’s bonds face suspension on the JSE because the state-owned power utility has failed to publish its interim results, the bourse said in a statement on Monday morning.

The JSE’s rules require companies whose shares or bonds trade on its systems to produce financial results every six months.

Eskom’s interim results for the six months to end-September needed to be published by December 31 to meet the JSE’s rules.

"Accordingly, this announcement is issued to warn holders of debt securities [that] if the issuer fails to submit its interim report on or before January 31, the issuer’s debt securities and the issuer’s registration of the programme memorandum may be suspended in accordance with the provisions of the JSE’s debt listings requirements," the bourse said in a statement.

Eskom warned its bondholders on December 23 that it was postponing releasing its results "until early next year in order to afford us the opportunity to review the impact of the 5.23% price increase as well as to allow the newly appointed board members sufficient time to review the financials".

"Eskom will release the results as soon as possible to ensure effective business continuity," acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said in the statement.

In November, Moody’s cut the credit rating of Eskom’s bonds to its third rung of junk of Ba3 while S&P Global Ratings cut the power utility’s bonds to its sixth level of junk rating, B-.