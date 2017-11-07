FSB starts investigation into Gupta’s Oakbay Resources

The Financial Services Board (FSB) said it has started a formal investigation into trades in Oakbay Resources and Energy, a company controlled by the Gupta family, and may look for assistance from international supervisory bodies.

A preliminary probe into the November 2014 dealings has been completed, and if needed, the FSB will contact counterparts in other countries, the Pretoria-based authority said in an e-mailed response to questions on Monday. It can approach regulators in more than 100 nations that have signed the International Organisation of Securities Commissions multi-lateral memorandum of understanding to combat cross-border fraud and misconduct, the FSB said, declining to be more specific.

The FSB probe ratchets up the pressure on the Guptas, who are embroiled in a corruption scandal linked to President Jacob Zuma, a friend of the family and the father of one of their business partners. At least one international company that has done business with firms controlled or linked to the Guptas is being investigated by the US department of justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, while a UK lawmaker has demanded some British lenders be probed for handling transactions for the family. The Guptas haven’t been charged and the family and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

“International authorities are our only hope,” said Ben Theron, the chief operating officer of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, as local “law enforcement agencies have been particularly quiet and absent”.

Gary Naidoo, who has previously commented on behalf of the Gupta family, said he no longer works as a spokesman for Oakbay and two requests for comment to an e-mail address he provided went unanswered. An attempt to locate a media spokesman for Sahara Computers, a business controlled by the Guptas, failed and a call transferred by the receptionist to one of the directors went unanswered. A lawyer representing the Guptas in a court case said she doesn’t know who can comment on behalf of the family.

A trove of e-mails seen by Bloomberg showed that family money was used to inflate the share price of Oakbay Resources on its JSE debut three years ago. The Guptas boosted the value of Oakbay by lending money from a Dubai bank account to a Singapore firm, which then transferred cash to Oakbay in SA via Hong Kong in exchange for shares, the e-mails show.

A director at the Singapore company was then instructed by an Oakbay employee to sell 20,000 securities, according to the e-mails. On the day trade opened, 20,000 shares changed hands and closed at R10.08, setting Oakbay’s market value at R8bn. That’s more than 48 times full-year revenue whereas most Johannesburg-based mining companies have sales that exceed their market value. The company de-listed its shares in July after directors resigned and its sponsor and transfer secretaries quit.

“Each investigation has its own set of complexities that determine the length,” the FSB said. “We will issue a press release when the investigation is finalised.” The Dubai Financial Services Authority, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore are signatories to the memorandum of co-operation.

Earlier this year, the JSE referred details of trading in Oakbay’s listing to the FSB’s directorate of market abuse for further investigation, according to JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King.

