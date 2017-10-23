Why Brian Molefe’s Eskom exit plan raises suspicion

The report was released in November 2016 and a few weeks later, Molefe announced his resignation from Eskom.

Molefe received a R30.1m "golden handshake" from the power utility after he left its employ in December 2016, despite having worked for only 16 months.

The public enterprises committee on Friday interrogated Molefe’s pension and the calculation thereof.

ANC MP Girly Nobanda said it was suspicious that Molefe started inquiring about his pension in August, a few months before he stepped down.

"From all these dates, didn’t this [raise red flags] … we are getting these requests to calculate pensions and all that in August and then in November [Molefe] is stepping down. To me, looking at these dates, it says there is something wrong here … the dates tell a story."

DA MP and public enterprises spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone also said Molefe’s inquiries should have raised red flags. EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said it appeared the pension fund was being used to launder money and the matter should be further investigated.

Luthuli suggested the utility had misrepresented Molefe’s employment status, which allowed him to be a member of the fund. Molefe was employed on a five-year contract and, according to the fund’s rules, only permanent employees qualify. Luthuli said Eskom had submitted Molefe’s file when he joined, which was marked PPX, denoting that he was a permanent employee but, in fact, he was on a five-year contract.

Explaining how the pension amount was calculated, Luthuli said Eskom had bought Molefe additional service in years, which was permissible under the fund’s rules. This, in theory, meant Molefe had served an additional 156 months on top of the 16 months he had actually served, said Luthuli.