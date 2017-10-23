Companies / Energy

Renergen secures petroleum production right in SA

23 October 2017 - 13:55 Staff Writer
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani (left) and Afrox managing director Schalk Venter (right) . Picture: SUPPLIED
Alternative and renewable energy group Renergen said on Monday it had secured the first and only petroleum production right in SA.

The development came after the company received environmental authorisation from Petroleum Agency of SA, which oversaw the process that took two years to conclude.

"We now enjoy the status of not only having the first onshore petroleum production right in the country, but the only one with an environmental authorisation to commence full scale production," CEO Stefano Marani said.

Subsidiary Tetra4 will start construction of natural gas liquefiers early in 2018, with production of liquefied natural gas to start early in 2019.

There have been calls in SA for less dependence on coal as a source of energy over the years.

Lower use of coal will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and less demand will lessen environmental risk in various industries across the country.

