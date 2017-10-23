Koko inquiry hangs in the balance after ‘thuggish threats’

Eskom’s shambolic case against senior executive Matshela Koko hangs in the balance after the antics of evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung forced the utility to fire him at the weekend.

Eskom announced on Saturday it would be appointing a new evidence leader after Matsaung threatened to beat up Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Friday night. Eskom condemned Matsaung’s behaviour "in the strongest terms possible".

"The former evidence leader has been notified that his services have been terminated."

Mantshantsha said he planned to report Matsaung to the Law Society of SA for "his thuggish behaviour on Friday".

The replacement of the evidence leader adds to a long line of setbacks in Koko’s disciplinary process and is likely to result in further delays. It has taken almost four months for the hearings to begin. Eskom said on Saturday it expected to finalise the appointment of a new case leader within three days.

