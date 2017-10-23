Companies / Energy

Koko inquiry hangs in the balance after ‘thuggish threats’

Eskom fires evidence leader after Sebetja Matsaung threatened to beat up Financial Mail deputy editor

23 October 2017 - 05:44 Stephan Hofstatter
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom’s shambolic case against senior executive Matshela Koko hangs in the balance after the antics of evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung forced the utility to fire him at the weekend.

Eskom announced on Saturday it would be appointing a new evidence leader after Matsaung threatened to beat up Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Friday night. Eskom condemned Matsaung’s behaviour "in the strongest terms possible".

"The former evidence leader has been notified that his services have been terminated."

Mantshantsha said he planned to report Matsaung to the Law Society of SA for "his thuggish behaviour on Friday".

The replacement of the evidence leader adds to a long line of setbacks in Koko’s disciplinary process and is likely to result in further delays. It has taken almost four months for the hearings to begin. Eskom said on Saturday it expected to finalise the appointment of a new case leader within three days.

Eskom fires Koko inquiry case presenter

Footage shows case presenter Sebetja Matsaung engaged in a heated exchange with Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Koko evidence leader had Eskom business ties

Lawyer has shares in firm awarded joint venture; Contract was cancelled after objections from rival bidders
Legal juggling a main act in Eskom circus

Koko hearing farcical as defence coaches prosecution
