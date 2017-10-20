Business plan pays off as Sasol gets back on track

Sasol says it is starting to see improved production rates, labour productivity and cost efficiency from its business improvement programme.

The positive quarterly update to September 2017 comes after a strike at the group’s Secunda plant earlier in 2017 reportedly cost it about R1bn.

Sasol says it is on track to achieve the targeted mining unit cost of production of between R260 to R270 per tonne for the financial year, which equals the 2016 mining unit cost of production plus inflation but excludes the cost of the strike.

"This is a strong indicator of the business stabilising post the strike and returning to normal operation," the group said.

Sasol said gas production was in line to achieve the upper end of its market guidance after a planned facility shutdown during the first quarter.