Zuma’s ‘fixer team’ for Eskom wanted to loot the utility, says Ted Blom

A "fixer team" set up by President Jacob Zuma made up of "pre-eminent" persons, including doctors and lawyers, attempted to loot Eskom in 2009, Parliament heard on Wednesday.

In damning testimony, Ted Blom, an energy director at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and a former Eskom employee, told Parliament’s public enterprises committee during the inquiry into the capture of the parastatals that he had, in 2009, attempted to alert Zuma in his capacity as the head of the ANC, and a few months before he became president of the country, about the mess at Eskom. He had even submitted a detailed report on corruption and governance lapses to the president during one evening meeting.

Blom left Eskom in 2008. He told the committee that Zuma then set up the team, ostensibly to deal with issues he had raised. A meeting was then organised with the team by former JSE chairman Norman Lowenthal.

"I was informed [that I was] to meet the fixer team in Midrand … during the meeting the fixer team [indicated] that they wanted to ‘join the gravy train at Eskom’."

Blom said he was angry when he realised the team actually wanted to use his expertise and knowledge of Eskom to further loot the power utility. He stormed out of the meeting, and later received a call from Lowenthal expressing his dismay that he had insulted and walked out of the meeting with "pre-eminent persons".