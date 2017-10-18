Companies / Energy

Eskom’s Matshela Koko’s fate to be decided this week

18 October 2017 - 16:55 Kyle Cowan
Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The fate of suspended acting group CEO of Eskom Matshela Koko will be decided this week as his disciplinary inquiry got under way late on Wednesday afternoon.

After a false start on Monday morning, thanks largely to the bumbling of Eskom‚ the legal minds fighting for and against Koko will burn the midnight oil and work after hours to get the process under way.

The hearing was set to go ahead from Wednesday to Friday from 4.30pm to 8pm‚ and possibly Saturday and Sunday if required. This was largely due to the unavailability of the chairman‚ Advocate Mzungulu Mthombeni‚ who, on Monday, was forced to admit that Eskom had not handed him a single document‚ not even the charge sheet.

Mthombeni was appointed at the 11th hour‚ after the Sunday Times reported how Koko had been allowed to have a say in who would chair the hearing. Koko objected to the first candidates for chairperson due to them being white saying they were "not representative of the democratic dispensation".

A new list of candidates was presented to Koko and his lawyers‚ and Advocate Hamilton Maenetje SC was agreed upon.

