Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Companies / Energy

How Eskom's hearings are tailored to favour Matshela Koko

The disciplinary process has been tainted by board interference, while recommended white lawyers were blocked

16 October 2017 - 05:45 Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom this week starts the disciplinary process against suspended executive Matshela Koko, but irregular interventions by its board may ensure that it delivers an outcome favourable to the accused.

The board asked Koko to choose the presiding officer. Then Eskom contracted lawyer Sebetja Matsaung to lead evidence, despite its legal head advising against this because he was "too junior, inexperienced and does not have the expertise".

Through his lawyers, Koko was asked to "elect one name from a list of three" possible presiding officers — all senior and experienced advocates. Asger Gani attorneys rejected them on September 5 on the grounds that they were white men.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Hearing tailored to favour Eskom’s Koko

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Lynne Brown’s lover and close associate land Eskom oil deals

This is despite them having no expertise in the industry
National
1 day ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Eskom should learn spin needs a small amount of truth

The inefficient governance of South Africa's state-owned enterprises is largely to blame for the loss of public confidence in these companies
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom acting CE admits to nepotism warning

But Sean Maritz has denied deleting incriminating information from the utility’s server to help get his boss and friend, Matshela Koko, off the hook
Companies
4 days ago

Witnesses in Eskom state-capture probe not named over security concerns

Witnesses will be called from October 17 and those named so far include Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Molefe, Koko, Eskom chief financial ...
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Eskom's hearings are tailored to favour ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Hearing tailored to favour Eskom’s Koko
Companies / Energy
3.
Fill this key post, lenders tell SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property
5.
NGO firm to take on Lewis board
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.