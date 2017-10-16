How Eskom's hearings are tailored to favour Matshela Koko

Eskom this week starts the disciplinary process against suspended executive Matshela Koko, but irregular interventions by its board may ensure that it delivers an outcome favourable to the accused.

The board asked Koko to choose the presiding officer. Then Eskom contracted lawyer Sebetja Matsaung to lead evidence, despite its legal head advising against this because he was "too junior, inexperienced and does not have the expertise".

Through his lawyers, Koko was asked to "elect one name from a list of three" possible presiding officers — all senior and experienced advocates. Asger Gani attorneys rejected them on September 5 on the grounds that they were white men.

