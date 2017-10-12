In a statement released on Thursday‚ Maritz disputed parts of reports in the Sunday Times this weekend about his hiring of a friend and fellow church member at a fee of R100‚000 a month for six months‚ without declaring the friendship.

Maritz maintains the contract was not irregular.

"The awarding of the contract was adjudicated upon by a panel as per Eskom’s internal processes‚" the statement read.

Maritz was given a written warning for the "oversight" in 2010‚ which he says since been expunged.

"Furthermore‚ Mr Maritz refuted claims that he had deleted some information from the Eskom server‚ adding that the IT security system was built in such a way that no e-mail could be deleted."

The Sunday Times reported that Maritz‚ who was until Friday the head of information technology and the chief information officer for Eskom‚ allegedly deleted evidence of senior executives’ involvement in the McKinsey and Trillian contracts.

Global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked financial firm Trillian were collectively paid R1.6bn for what were essentially business development plans‚ but Eskom head of legal services Suzanne Daniels issued a letter of demand amid mounting public pressure over the allegedly corrupt dealings with the firms.

Daniels was suspended on Friday.

McKinsey said on Tuesday that it would pay back the money if a High Court judge declared its contract with Eskom invalid. Trillian has declined to comment.

"Meanwhile‚ Eskom has noted the statements made by McKinsey in relation to paying back the fees paid to it in 2016. Eskom’s lawyers are handling the matter‚ and will in due course advise on the way forward‚" Maritz’s statement read.

Maritz asked for "space and time to focus on executing his duties".