Tuesday deadline set for Trillian and McKinsey to pay

"Eskom is prepared to entertain some form of escrow arrangement for this money pending the grant of the orders."

The letter sets out the legal grounds why it deems the contract and payments unlawful, including that Eskom had not received permission from the Treasury to deviate from its rules on fee calculations for consultants. A Treasury instruction stipulated Eskom that should have paid McKinsey and Trillian an hourly rate. Instead the companies were paid a percentage of savings achieved, allowing fees to grow astronomically.

This "risk-based" payment method was done without Treasury approval and the contract was therefore unlawful.

Eskom proposed that should Trillian and McKinsey want to claim any payments for the services they fairly rendered to Eskom, these claims should be adjudicated by an independent lawyer appointed by the court.

On Friday, however, Eskom suspended the head of its legal department, Suzanne Daniels, who had spearheaded the recovery action.

The Eskom board also replaced interim CEO Johnny Dladla with Sean Maritz, whois known to be close to suspended generation head Matshela Koko, who is also facing disciplinary and possible criminal charges related to the McKinsey/Trillian payments.

Maritz’s first act was to suspend Daniels in what sources said was an attempt to ensure Trillian and McKinsey never had to pay back any of the money.

Eskom said Maritz must be given a chance to do his job.

McKinsey and Trillian have requested a meeting with Eskom for Monday. The grounds for deeming the McKinsey contract and payments unlawful applied "with equal force to any payments to Trillian", the letter says.

Bowmans also informed the companies that "ongoing Eskom investigations may support criminal proceedings in due course against implicated parties". Evidence of possible criminal wrongdoing included that some payments were loaded onto Eskom’s electronic system "on the basis of fictitious contracts".

Trillian is also accused of fraudulently claiming it is McKinsey’s black empowerment partner, which Trillian denies.

"At the time payment was claimed and made Trillian had no black ownership and was registered as such on Eskom’s supplier database based on its confirmation of shareholding provided on April 11 2016."