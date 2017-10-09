Companies / Energy

Sasol abandons its BEE debt plan

09 October 2017 - 10:41 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: LUCKY NXUMALO/SOWETAN
Picture: LUCKY NXUMALO/SOWETAN

Sasol abandoned a plan to sell about R13bn of shares to meet its obligation to repay debt owed by a black investor group.

A decline in the company’s stock since the mid-2014 slump in crude prices precluded payouts to more than 250,000 black South Africans who participated in the Inzalo transaction in 2008, forcing Sasol to settle the more than R12bn they owe.

Sasol would not pursue the preferred funding option announced on September 20 "of issuing up to 43-million ordinary shares through an accelerated book-build process" and was considering other options, it said in a statement on Monday. "Sasol’s intention is to mitigate the amount of shareholder dilution whilst still maintaining Sasol’s investment grade credit rating."

When Inzalo unwinds next year, those investors will have the option to participate in Sasol’s next leg of empowerment, Khanyisa, which aims to take black ownership of its South African unit to 25%.

Sasol stock fell the most in 15 months after the announcement of the replacement black investor plan and accelerated book build. Alternatives are being sought "following extensive engagement with shareholders", it said.

Bloomberg

Companies in this Story

