Why McKinsey and Trillian must pay back the money

Despite the legal opinion Eskom decided to contract McKinsey “at risk”, which means they are paid a percentage of savings as result of their interventions.

The board, through its tender committee, first gave its approval of the McKinsey talks and later contract in December 2015.

McKinsey and Trillian have both sought to portray this payment model as advantageous to Eskom. If no savings are achieved no fees are paid.

However, it allows consultants to earn vastly higher fees than they would on hourly rates.

Then came US based consultancy Oliver Wyman and sister company Marsh, hired to investigate whether the deal represented value for money to Eskom.

Their final report was delivered to Eskom on December 15 2016 raised several red flags. It described “100% risk based contracts of such magnitude” as “rare”.

Of particular concern was that Eskom made payments to Trillian without there being any contract in place. Oliver Wyman advised Eskom to address these issues through a legal review.

Eskom ignored this advice, too, and paid Trillian and McKinsey another R500m over the following two months.

On August 2 this year, Eskom received another report by law firm Bowmans.

The Bowman investigation recommended suspending seven officials implicated in the scandal, including Singh, Govender and Mabelane.