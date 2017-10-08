Eskom wants Treasury to approve R24m for 500 chairs

Cash-strapped Eskom wants Treasury to approve millions for chairs — bringing the total amount for office and visitors' chairs to R100-million.

The power utility — so mired in corruption and mismanagement scandals that it has been named the “biggest risk to the South African economy” — wanted an extra R24-million to buy 9,217 “operator and visitor chairs”.Suspicious of the request for the additional 9,217 chairs, Treasury officials conducted physical inspections of Eskom offices and power stations and, according to sources, found it only needed another 500 chairs.

