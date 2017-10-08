Companies / Energy

Eskom wants Treasury to approve R24m for 500 chairs

08 October 2017 - 08:55 PREGA GOVENDER and Sabelo Skiti
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Cash-strapped Eskom wants Treasury to approve millions for chairs — bringing the total amount for office and visitors' chairs to R100-million.

The power utility — so mired in corruption and mismanagement scandals that it has been named the “biggest risk to the South African economy” — wanted an extra R24-million to buy 9,217 “operator and visitor chairs”.Suspicious of the request for the additional 9,217 chairs, Treasury officials conducted physical inspections of Eskom offices and power stations and, according to sources, found it only needed another 500 chairs.

Chaos at Eskom as more heads roll

Legal head told Trillian and McKinsey to 'pay back the money'
Business
17 hours ago

Eskom ‘rotates’ Johnny Dladla out of acting CE post

In a bid for stability, chairman Zethembe Khoza says in an internal memo, Dladla returns to his previous role and IT chief Sean Maritz takes the hot ...
Companies
2 days ago

Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels suspended over team-building outing

Chairman Zethembe Khoza at first said he had only been informed of her suspension, but later said the board had recommended disciplinary action to CE ...
National
2 days ago

Eskom begins process to get back the money

Eskom irregularly paid R1.6bn to consulting firm McKinsey and to the Gupta family linked Trillian in 2016
Companies
2 days ago

