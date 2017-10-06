Companies / Energy

Eskom ‘rotates’ Johnny Dladla out of acting CE post

06 October 2017 - 12:26 Kyle Cowan
Johnny Dladla. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Acting Eskom CE Johnny Dladla has been removed from his position by the board of the state-owned power utility.

Dladla was appointed in June this year following the suspension of acting CE Mathsela Koko.

An internal Eskom staff memo seen by TimesLIVE and signed by Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza states that "in an effort to embed organisational stability‚ it is imperative that the role of Eskom Group CE be permanently filled".

"The Eskom board has decided to rotate current executives in this role to ensure exposure.

"This note serves to inform you that the Eskom board has appointed Mr Sean Maritz as the interim group CEO‚ effective immediately‚" the memo reads.

Maritz is the current Eskom group executive for information technology and chief information officer.

Dladla‚ the memo states‚ will resume his former role as CE of Eskom Rotek Industries.

The surprise move comes just a day after the board held a meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

