Eskom must complete internal probe before special meeting, says Lynne Brown

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown intends to arrange a special general meeting of Eskom in November to appoint a permanent board.

The new board’s first mandate will include the appointment of a permanent group CE and restoring the credibility of its operations, the minister told members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises.

"In the meantime, I have asked Mr Khoza (interim Eskom chairman Zethemba Khoza) to ensure that all internal disciplinary procedures relating to allegations of wrongful conduct at the utility are concluded prior to the special general meeting," Brown said.

Eskom, she said, had to get new executives and strengthen its disclosure system to prevent executives and other staff and their families from doing business with the company.

"I would like to think that structures can be put in place to avoid a repetition of the ease with which Eskom appears to have been able to lie to its shareholder in respect of its dealings with McKinsey and Trillian.

"I regard Eskom’s lies as an assault on our democratic system of governance," the minister said.