Eskom begins damage control after Business Leadership SA suspension

Eskom interim CEO Johnny Dladla has asked Business Leadership SA (BLSA) for a meeting to tackle issues of concern and agree on a way forward after the organisation suspended the power utility and Transnet.

BLSA cited a stand against corruption for the suspensions.

Eskom and Transnet join KPMG, which has also been suspended from BLSA. Suspension entails considerable reputational damage as suspended companies are excluded from the business forum, which represents 80 leading companies in the country.

Transnet said it did not renew its membership because of cost-cutting measures and the meeting that BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale claimed took place to discuss allegations of corruption at the logistics parastatal had never happened.