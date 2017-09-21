Companies / Energy

France forecast as wind power leader

21 September 2017 - 07:01 Bate Felix
Paris — France is set to become Europe’s second-biggest generator of electricity from wind power behind Germany by 2030, overtaking the UK and Spain thanks to policies being put in place by the current government, according to an industry association.

WindEurope’s CE Giles Dickson told a conference in Paris on Wednesday that France’s outlook for offshore and onshore wind power projects was the best in Europe.

"France is number four in terms of installed capacity. We estimate that by 2030, thanks to the policies of the current government, France will overtake the UK and Spain in terms of installed capacity," he said.

He declined to give figures behind the forecast but said: "From where we are sitting in Brussels, and looking at what is happening across Europe, the outlook for France is maybe the most positive that we are observing."

The forecast suggested wind’s share of French electricity generating capacity would be above 25% in 2030.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to increase the share of renewable generation in the French electricity mix by launching a tender competition for 26GW of renewables capacity during his first term

Study dispels Eskom claims on limits to renewable energy

The study debunks claims by former Eskom executives that South Africa’s baseload energy cannot rely on ‘unpredictable’ renewable ...
Companies
1 day ago

Germany aims for 80% of its energy from renewables within 35 years

Germany has cut its greenhouse gas emissions 27% from 1990’s levels but the rate of decline has flattened as it has been slow to phase out ...
Companies
2 months ago

Power of renewables is sweeping the world towards a new revolution

Energy will be translated into growth, wealth and work as the cost of its production keeps on plummeting, writes Michael Power
Opinion
4 months ago

