Companies / Energy

PARASTATAL UPHEAVAL

Central Energy Fund appoints new interim board at PetroSA

Six board members resigned from the ailing parastatal in June

06 July 2017 - 05:54 Genevieve Quintal
Luvo Makasi. Picture: THE TIMES
Luvo Makasi. Picture: THE TIMES

The Central Energy Fund has removed the remaining two board members of PetroSA and appointed an interim board.

Six board members resigned from the ailing parastatal in June after the fund’s chairman, Luvo Makasi, instructed its members to resign with immediate effect, or submit oral representations at the annual general meeting as to why they should stay.

The Central Energy Fund is PetroSA’s holding company.

In May, Business Day was informed that two members had tendered their resignations.

The two remaining board members, Owen Tobias and William Steenkamp, were not included on the interim board.

PetroSA said on Wednesday the decision to replace the board was the culmination of engagements with all parties concerned. It also took cognisance of the financial stability and strategic direction of the entity.

PETROSA HAS SUFFERED HUGE LOSSES OVER THE PAST THREE YEARS.

The fund’s new board, which was appointed with effect from July 5, are Nhlanhla Gumede as chairman, Leanne Williams, Quentin Mathew, Noto Eister, Puleng Kwele, Boy Manqoba Ngubo, Nomvuselelo Songelwa, Sepheu Simon Masemola and Mthozami Xiphu.

The Central Energy Fund’s board said the new PetroSA team would bring the "relevant industry experience and strategic acumen".

"Their combined experience will further support the strategy to deliver value to the entity’s stakeholders through good governance, operational excellence and continued growth," it said in a statement.

PetroSA has suffered huge losses over the past three years and has a projected loss of R2.2bn for the financial year to March 2017.

This follows its record R14.6bn net operating loss in the 2014-15 financial year.

In June, the PetroSA board made a presentation to the Central Energy Fund in which it said there was no risk that the company was no longer a going concern. It had denied mismanaging the entity.

The board added in its presentation that it had taken several steps to ensure that lessons learnt from the failure of Project Ikhwezi were applied.

In the project gas wells were drilled offshore to provide feedstock for PetroSA’s Mossel Bay gas-to-liquid refinery‚ which had led to the huge losses after limited gas reserves were discovered. Some of the PetroSA board members had resigned before the presentation and some afterwards.

Business Day has reported that the board of the troubled oil company had requested the Central Energy Fund place it under business rescue, raising questions about its status as a going concern. However, this has been denied by PetroSA.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New executives at Alexander Forbes
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Chinese gaming limits knock Naspers
Companies
3.
Watchdog drops probe of insider trading ahead of ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
TFG to fight back over club charges
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Attacq founder to go his own way
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Four board members quit PetroSA
Companies / Energy

Energy minister puts oil stock deal under scrutiny
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.