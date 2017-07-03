Eskom’s chairman backs controversial chief financial officer

On the same day that a leading advocate published a scathing report adding to the mountain of evidence against Eskom’s chief financial officer, the utility’s new chairman has expressed confidence in Anoj Singh.

In his major findings on Thursday, advocate Geoff Budlender said under Singh’s leadership, Eskom irregularly and illegally paid R266m to Trillian Capital, a company owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

However, Eskom denied having paid Trillian or having had any contract with the consultancy. This came after Singh was shown to have travelled on holiday to Dubai, where he stayed at a hotel at the expense of companies owned by the Gupta family.

Asked if Eskom would investigate any of the allegations against Singh, the utility’s acting chairman, Zethembe Khoza, said the board had "deliberated on Mr Singh’s competence and capability and consequently expressed full confidence in his professional ability to provide Eskom with the financial stewardship it requires at this time".