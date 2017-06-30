EXPOSED: Eskom paid R266m to Gupta-linked Trillian, inquiry finds links please

Politically connected financial advisory firm Trillian was paid R266m by Eskom for work it never did.

This is one of several explosive revelations contained in a report of an inquiry by advocate Geoff Budlender into Trillian released on Thursday.

Trillian, which is majority owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, benefited from contracts running into hundreds of millions of rand. The report says the contracts are suspect.

The report also provides clues on how the Guptas may have moved money from SA to Dubai, and further evidence supporting former public protector’s Thuli Madonsela’s view that Trillian had helped pay for the Gupta purchase of Optimum coal mine from Glencore.

It reveals how the company invoiced R122m for advisory services, including for Eskom’s controversial R4bn Duvha power station project, despite previous denials by both Trillian and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

