What experts say about Eskom’s excuses for renewable delays

These processes could delay signing of the agreements to August or even early 2018.

In February, President Jacob Zuma said Eskom would sign the agreements. In April, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi postponed a signing ceremony because she said she first had to meet Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Asked why it was not signing the contracts, Eskom said: "We are awaiting clarity from government (namely [the] departments of energy and public enterprises) on how we should proceed."

Eskom said the government had asked it to wait for the evaluation it was doing on the independent power producers (IPPs), "and we’re in compliance with that directive.

"It is important to note that the pace and scale of signing the IPPs are determined by the Department of Energy as the energy policy maker," it said.

The departments of energy and public enterprises did not respond to questions.

South African Renewable Energy Council chairwoman Brenda Martin says Eskom applied to the National Energy Regulator of SA for funding to buy the additional renewable energy a year in advance of the expected signing date — in other words, in its 2016 pricing determination.

Even after these agreements are signed, it will take another 18 months to two years before the IPPs start delivering power. So the cost of IPPs cannot be cited as the reason for needing more short-term funding.

Martin says when a renewable project developer’s bid is approved, it has to submit a budget quotation and pay a connection fee to link the planned installation to the grid based on a per-megawatt cost.