How Dongfang won R4bn 'cooked' Eskom tender

The assurance and forensic division clearly didn’t entirely endorse this approach. "The noncompliance with the RFP cited above should be noted for future processes," the memo dated January 31 concludes. "Where Eskom indicated that it will only negotiate with two suppliers, it should not divert from that specification."

After a round of negotiations the three bidders tabled their final offers on March 3.

Dongfang had miraculously managed to shave another R1.2bn off its quote to come in at R4bn. M&R was down to R3.3bn and GE came in cheapest at R3bn.

On March 6 Eskom’s group capital division compiled an evaluation report on the final offers, concluding that "in terms of price, GE Alstom is the recommended supplier".

But just two days later, on March 8, the board tender committee received a submission that recommended awarding the contract to Dongfang.

The submission, also signed off by Kalima, Masango and Mabelane, contained a litany of complaints against M&R and GE. Both companies were accused of constantly hiking their prices and having a history of cost overruns.

The submission said M&R’s reputation was tarnished by delays in building the Medupi and Kusile power stations, and being implicated in collusion during construction of stadiums for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, while GE should be disqualified for submitting a fraudulent black economic empowerment certificate.

The submission also recalculated the quotes according to a "total cost of completion" model to be able to compare prices "on a common basis". This meant GE’s price jumped R500m to R3.53bn and M&R’s to R3.76bn. Dongfang’s stayed the same.

Although Dongfang received the lowest score from evaluators, the submission said it "presents the lowest risk profile" because its price was fixed whereas its rivals had submitted bids with variable pricing subject to escalation.

GE must have got wind of these developments. On March 14 the company’s Africa president and CEO, Jay Ireland, wrote a letter to then acting Eskom CE Matshela Koko, copying former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane and Mabelane.

Ireland said GE had "recently obtained concerning market information" that "an imminent award will be made to a bidder" that was not on the final short list.

Mabelane wrote a stinking letter in reply, demanding to know which Eskom employees had leaked bid information to GE, and the location and date of the meetings, and threatening to launch an investigation to establish whether an offence had been committed.

In the meantime KPMG had torn Eskom’s justifications for awarding the contract to Dongfang to shreds.

"If Eskom aims to disqualify (GE) for providing a fraudulent B-BBEE certificate, Eskom should have done so in the evaluation phase by presenting proof of (GE’s) intention to defraud Eskom," KMPG said in a draft report. "It seems arbitrary and capricious to propose disqualification of (GE) after negotiations."

This view was confirmed by a legal opinion Eskom hastily sought on the same day, which found no evidence of fraud or grounds for disqualification.

KPMG disagreed with the argument that GE and M&R’s bids were riskier than Dongfang’s because their price was variable as Eskom finance had already conducted "total cost to completion" modelling that still left Dongfang the most expensive bidder.

KPMG criticised Eskom for raising concerns about M&R’s reputation after negotiations were concluded. "Eskom should have a formal process for evaluating a bidder’s previous performance and reputation in the market," the draft report said, adding that the issues should be taken into account "during the evaluation phase and not during the negotiation phase".

Dongfang’s bid was in jeopardy again, and Eskom was now getting perilously close to its March 31 deadline, and the R1.7bn penalty for failing to meet it.

Then on March 20 Trillian, a financial advisory firm majority owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, entered the fray.

Trillian conducted a two-day "initial risk assessment" of the bids. In its report Trillian repeated Eskom’s argument, rejected by KPMG, that although Dongfang’s price tag was much higher than its rivals, it was less risky because it was fixed.

Trillian then delivered what appeared to be the clinching argument. It calculated that if costs of building the boiler rose at the same rate of 45% as escalations at Kusile power station, GE’s price tag would increase to R4.5bn and M&R’s to R4.9bn. Dongfang’s bid would come in cheapest at R4bn.

On March 27 the Eskom managers made a final submission to the board, citing the risk of repeating the 45% escalation at Medupi as grounds for opting for Dongfang’s fixed cost bid even though it was more expensive.

In its final review report KPMG repeated its reservations about awarding the contract to Dongfang.

It said Eskom’s final board submission had provided "vague" reasons on price for favouring Dongfang. It "still does not express an adequately qualified and quantified opinion of the financial risks identified", the report concluded.

KPMG also said Eskom had increased the advance payment to Dongfang from 10% to 15% of the contract value, which was "not what was agreed to between the parties during the negotiation phase".

This suggested Eskom was giving Dongfang special treatment by continuing to negotiate with the company after formal negotiations had closed, which would be unfair to the rival bidders, KPMG said.

Despite these reservations, Eskom awarded the contract to Dongfang.

The power utility denied any wrongdoing and defended its decision in court papers, saying another audit firm, SekelaXabiso, had conducted a risk analysis of the bids and confirmed Eskom’s rationale for appointing Dongfang.

It declined to respond to specific questions put to it.

"The matter was heard by the court on June 23 2017 and judgment was reserved. As such, Eskom is not at liberty to discuss its merits," the power utility said on Sunday.