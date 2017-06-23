Lynne Brown axes Chwayita Mabude from Eskom board

Mabude, with a background in finance, is alleged to have contacts and relationships with the controversial Gupta family, and is the only member who was not been reappointed on Friday.

This is Mabude’s second dismissal from the board of a key state-owned company this year.

On February 20, former transport minister Dipuo Peters fired Mabude, along with three other directors, form the board of the Airports Company SA (Acsa).

Like Eskom, the company that operates SA’s main airports was dogged by controversy and alleged corruption in its tender processes.

A month later, however, Peters was removed in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Peters’s replacement as transport minister, Joe Maswanganyi, reinstated Mabude and the three others on May 31.

Mabude’s presence on the Acsa board is the subject of a court case, in which the EFF has applied to the High Court to interdict the board from considering a R51bn infrastructure project.